The Texas Rangers have activated Joey Gallo from injured list. When will he return?

Joey Gallo, and his bat, are back in the Texas Rangers’ lineup tonight.

Gallo, the club announced, was activated from the 10-day injured list, where he had spent June 2-24 with a left oblique strain.

He will bat fifth and play centerfield for the Rangers when they open a three-game series in Detroit against the Tigers.

This will be Gallo’s first action with Texas since June 1. Despite missing just over three weeks, he remains the Rangers’ team leader in home runs (17) and walks (42).

On a 4-game injury rehabilitation assignment with the Arizona League Rangers, Gallo batted .273 (3-11) with 2 home runs, a double, 3 RBI, 5 walks, and 3 runs while making starts in center field (2), left field (1), and as the designated hitter (1). Gallo went 1-for-3 in his last game on Sunday vs. the Arizona League Mariners, playing 9 innings in center field.

Gallo enters tonight’s game having hit home runs in 2 of his last 3 plate appearances with Texas, and he has 6 RBI over his last 2 games for the Rangers. His 98 home runs since start of 2017 are T3rd-most in MLB, and his career 11.92 AB/HR ratio is the 3rd-best in MLB history among players with 1000-or-more at-bats.

Following today’s transaction, the Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the club’s Major League roster, along with five players on the 60-day injured list: RHP Luke Farrell, LHP Taylor Hearn, OF Scott Heineman, LHP Yohander Méndez, and RHP Edinson Vólquez.