Joey Gallo and Hunter Pence need your vote, Rangers fans

Joey Gallo looks good in return from injury Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo was 1 for 4 with an RBI double and a walk in his first game back from an oblique injury.

Joey Gallo and Hunter Pence need your love.

More specifically, they need your vote.

Gallo is one of nine candidates for the three outfield starting spots for the American League in the All-Star Game in Cleveland on July 9. Fans have through 3 p.m. Thursday to cast their votes for the starters. Pence is one of three candidates for the AL’s designated hitter.

Fans can vote once during the 28-hour election process at MLB.com.

