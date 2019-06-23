Rangers strikes early, late to beat White Sox in homestand finale

Texas Rangers’ Danny Santana (38) celebrates with Shin-Soo Choo (17) after a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 23, 2019. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez) AP PHOTO

The Texas Rangers scored four times in the second and added two more in the eighth after the Chicago White Sox drew close to win the series finale 7-4 Sunday at Globe Life Park.

Adrian Sampson (6-4) earned the win after holding Chicago to a run over seven innings. His defense was a big part of his success. They turned double-plays in three of the first four innings. He also received outstanding plays by center fielder Delino DeShields, who made a diving catch on a shallow fly ball. The White Sox had the lead-off man on four times against Sampson, but he only scored once when Chicago started the fifth with three consecutive singles.





But Mathis regrouped and retired the next three batters to preserve a 5-1 lead.

Rougned Odor doubled and later scored the first run on Ronald Guzman’s sacrifice fly. With two outs, Tim Federowicz homered to make it 2-0. After Shin-Soo Choo reached on an error, Danny Santana’s two-run homer made it 4-0. DeShields’ two-out, RBI single scored Nomar Mazara in the third to push the lead to 5-0.

Chicago scored three times in the eighth and had the tying run at third before Brett Martin struck out Yonder Alonso and Shawn Kelley struck out Tim Anderson. Pete Fairbanks started the inning but was quickly in a jam after two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out. Fairbanks walked in a run before Martin took over. Kelley also pitched the ninth to earn his 10th save.

DeShields lost the trajectory of a line drive hit right at him off the bat of Eloy Jimenez, which allowed two runs to score. The first of the two would have scored on the fly out. The second run, however, was unearned.