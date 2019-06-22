Nomar Mazara keeps the homer show going for Rangers

Nomar Mazara on 505-foot home run: ‘That one felt different’ Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara hit the longest recorded home run at Globe Life Park Friday night. His 505-foot homer is tied for the longest in the Statcast era. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara hit the longest recorded home run at Globe Life Park Friday night. His 505-foot homer is tied for the longest in the Statcast era.

For the second consecutive night Nomar Mazara put on a home run show.

Mazara homered twice Saturday night as the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5. The night before Mazara hit the longest-recorded home run at Globe Life Park — a 505-foot blast to the upper home run porch in right field.





Mazara’s first homer on Saturday went 430 feet and also landed in the upper home run porch. His solo homer in the third was estimated at 405 feet. It’s the fourth time he’s homered twice in a game, including twice this season. He has 12 homers on the year and three in a span of six at-bats. He has a combined total of 1,340 feet of home runs in the past two games.

With the game tied at 4-4 in the fifth, Mazara struck out with runner on the corners and one out. The Rangers’ rally was stifled when Willie Calhoun’s deep drive to center was caught.

After a rough 32-pitch first inning in which he allowed four runs on four hits and a walk, Lance Lynn settled in and pitched well through the next seven innings. He allowed just one hit over the next four innings and retired 13 consecutive batters until Tim Anderson homered with two outs in the sixth. Anderson’s homer was measured at 440 feet by Statcast and gave Chicago a 5-4 lead.

Lynn allowed five runs on six hits and a walk. He struck out six in seven innings.

Jose Leclerc pitched a perfect eighth. He struck out one to set a Rangers’ record with 24 consecutive relief appearances with a strikeout. He was tied with Wayne Rosenthal, who had 23 such games in 1991. Leclerc also has 26 overall appearances with a strikeout.

Chris Martin closed with a scoreless ninth, although a bad-hop single and throwing error on a pick-off play put the tying run at second base with one out. Martin induced to groundouts to end the game and earn his third save. Lynn improved to 9-4 with the win.

Mazara’s two-run homer in the first cut Chicago’s lead in half and Logan Forsythe’s double to the right-field corner scored Willie Calhoun but Asdrubal Cabrera was thrown out trying to tie it to end the inning.

In the sixth, the Rangers had the bases loaded with one out before Shin-Soo Choo’s RBI single tied it at 5-5. Delino DeShields followed with a seeing-eye single up the middle to score Ronald Guzman with the go-ahead run.

