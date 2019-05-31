Is Willie Calhoun closer to coming off injured list than the Rangers originally thought?

Willie Calhoun pulled his left quadriceps muscle while running out this ground ball during the last homestand. He hopes to return to the Rangers' lineup earlier than expected. Special to the Star-Telegram

Willie Calhoun didn’t travel with the Texas Rangers on their last road trip to stay behind and aggressively treat his strained left quadriceps.

That appears to have been the right course of action.

Calhoun said on Friday he expects to begin baseball activities on the field Saturday and feels so good that he could play now. He is eligible for reinstatement Saturday, which won’t happen, but he expects to come off the 10-day injured list sooner than the one month the Rangers projected.

“It’s a lot better than they thought it was going to be,” Calhoun said. “I’ve heeled a lot better than expected.”

Calhoun underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection following the strain and spent time at TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington while the Rangers were at Anaheim and Seattle. He spent 20 minutes on an elliptical machine Friday and played long toss to keep his arm fresh.

He hit the IL as the Rangers’ hottest hitter when injured May 21, only a week after he was recalled from Triple A Nashville for his season debut. He was batting .435 (10 for 23) with two homers and seven RBIs.