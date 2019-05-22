Texas Rangers
That didn’t last long. The update on Willie Calhoun’s injury
Calhoun’s first week couldn’t have gone much better
Willie Calhoun was placed on the 10-day injured list before Wednesday’s game with a left quad strain.
Center fielder Delino DeShields was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will be available off the bench when the Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners in the series finale at Globe Life Park.
Calhoun left Tuesday’s game after injuring his left leg when he hit the first-base bag with his foot running out a groundout.
The Rangers will have to make another roster move on Saturday when shortstop Elvis Andrus is available to come of the IL with a hamstring strain. Andrus is traveling with the team for the road trip that starts in Anaheim on Friday. Andrus is on a shot rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco.
