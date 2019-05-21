How long before Elvis Andrus returns to Rangers lineup?

Beltre, Andrus talked hamstrings Tuesday night Retired Texas Rangers great Adrian Beltre said on Wednesday that he speaks frequently to shortstop Elvis Andrus, including Tuesday after Andrus had an injury scare. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Retired Texas Rangers great Adrian Beltre said on Wednesday that he speaks frequently to shortstop Elvis Andrus, including Tuesday after Andrus had an injury scare.

Elvis Andrus started a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco Tuesday.

Andrus was 0 for 2 with two groundouts in his first two plate appearances as the designated hitter at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

He was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain on Wednesday. He’s eligible to return to the Rangers on Saturday.

Andrus is off to one of his best starts in the majors. He’s batting .325 with 6 home runs and 26 RBIs in 38 games.





Andrus had never been on the injured list until last season, when he missed time with a leg injury.