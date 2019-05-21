Texas Rangers

How long before Elvis Andrus returns to Rangers lineup?

Beltre, Andrus talked hamstrings Tuesday night

Retired Texas Rangers great Adrian Beltre said on Wednesday that he speaks frequently to shortstop Elvis Andrus, including Tuesday after Andrus had an injury scare. By
ARLINGTON

Elvis Andrus started a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco Tuesday.

Andrus was 0 for 2 with two groundouts in his first two plate appearances as the designated hitter at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

He was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain on Wednesday. He’s eligible to return to the Rangers on Saturday.

Andrus is off to one of his best starts in the majors. He’s batting .325 with 6 home runs and 26 RBIs in 38 games.

Andrus had never been on the injured list until last season, when he missed time with a leg injury.

Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
