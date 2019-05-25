Two rehab games, two postgame meals. Which restaurants did Andrus enlist to spoil Frisco?

Elvis Andrus ready to go for Rangers Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus says he is healthy and ready to play Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus says he is healthy and ready to play Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Elvis Andrus is expected to return to the Texas Rangers’ lineup Saturday after nursing a hamstring injury the past 10 days, during which time the Rangers lost only once without him.

“I noticed that,” Andrus said. “Vacation is over. I feel great. My legs feel fine. I feel like nothing happened, so that was a good thing.

He passed the final tests Friday at Angel Stadium after two games playing with Double A Frisco. He went 1 for 6, and the one hit was a home run. He wanted to see some live pitching, and Dr Pepper Ballpark isn’t all that far away from his home.

It made sense, even if he took a hit in the pocket book.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Big-league tradition calls for rehabbing veterans to by the postgame meal. The tradition also calls for something a bit more savory than Burger King.

Andrus, who is making $15 million this season, spared no expense — Capital Grille and Gloria’s.

That sure beats PB&Js.

“Every day, man,” Andrus said. “You have to spoil them, and they’ve been playing good.”