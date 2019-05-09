Rangers reliever sidelined with non-baseball related infection

Ronald Guzman happy to rejoin Rangers after injury Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman was excited to be back in the lineup for the first time since going on the injured list April 7 with a right hamstring strain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman was excited to be back in the lineup for the first time since going on the injured list April 7 with a right hamstring strain.

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Shawn Kelley was placed on the injured list with a non-baseball related bacterial infection.

The move is retroactive to Monday. Kelley is in Arlington getting treatment, Rangers assistant general manager Shiraz Rehman said. The Rangers started a four-game series with the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

“I can tell you it’s not baseball related,” Rehman said. “It’s not arm related and not pitching related.”

Texas recalled right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang from Triple-A Nashville. It’s Huang’s third time with the Rangers this season. He was last optioned to Nashville on Sunday to make room for Drew Smyly, who was coming off the injured list. Huang has allowed one earned run in 3 1/3 innings pitched this season.

Kelley has been one of the club’s most reliable arms out of the bullpen. He’s 3-0 with two saves and a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings.