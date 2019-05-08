Gallo’s third-inning homer Wednesday wasn’t his ordinary blast. It made some AL history

Joey Gallo matched a career-high with five RBIs … without a home run Texas Rangera slugger Joey Gallo drove in a career-high five RBIs without hitting a home run after going 2 for 3 with a double and his first-career sacrifice fly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangera slugger Joey Gallo drove in a career-high five RBIs without hitting a home run after going 2 for 3 with a double and his first-career sacrifice fly.

Joey Gallo became the fastest player in American League history to reach 100 homers when he connected for a 443-foot two-run shot Wednesday in the third inning.

The home run, his 12th of the season to give the Texas Rangers 2-0 lead, came in his 377th career game. That’s 16 fewer than the previous record-holder, Mark McGwire, and only one game behind the second-fastest in MLB history, Ralph Kiner.

Ryan Howard owns the MLB record for the fastest player to 100. He did it in only 325 games.

Gallo entered the day tied for second in homers, second in OPS and first in home runs per at-bat (9.5). His homer, on a 1-2 pitch from Mike Kingham, gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates.