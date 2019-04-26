Rangers have roster mess on their hands for Friday. Here are three ways to clean it up

Hearn calls MLB debut with Rangers ‘nerve-wracking’ Left-hander Taylor Hearn struggled Thursday in his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers, failing to get out of the first inning in a 14-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Left-hander Taylor Hearn struggled Thursday in his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers, failing to get out of the first inning in a 14-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Manager Chris Woodward said late Thursday that he and the front office were working through what moves would be made Friday to try to put out the dumpster fire raging in the Texas Rangers’ bullpen.

It’s a lousy time to still have minor-league options.

Only right-hander Shawn Kelley hasn’t pitched in relief the past three games. Jose Leclerc and Chris Martin have thrown the next fewest amount of pitches. Adrian Sampson and Jesse Chavez should be available after last pitching Wednesday.

But they covered multiple innings, as Brett Martin, Jeffrey Springs and Jeanmar Gomez did Thursday relief of Taylor Hearn. That trio and Leclerc covered 7 2/3 innings of relief.

With Shelby Miller starting Friday against the Seattle Mariners, even with him showing encouraging signs in his last start, the Rangers are likely to need some length again.

Also, second baseman Rougned Odor is expected to come off the 10-day injured list before the game, and the Rangers aren’t sure if third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera will need to go on it after straining his left calf Thursday.

If he does, that could actually help the Rangers sort through their pitching mess.

There are several ways the Rangers could go. Here are only three:

DFA Gomez

It would be a crummy move, but these things happen from time to time. He threw 55 pitches Thursday and recorded only six outs, and the five runs he allowed while taking one for the team pushed his ERA to 9.58.

Designating him for assignment would create a spot on the 40-man roster and 25-man roster, which the Rangers could use for left-handers Brady Feigl or Zac Curtis or righty David Carpenter.

The Rangers would still have to make a move for Odor, which could be accomplished if Cabrera needs 10 days. The Rangers are hoping he’s fine and that something else will have to give.

Hearn for Odor? Possible.

Hearn down, Jurado up

This is a pretty clean move, at least for the Rangers. Swapping Hearn for Ariel Jurado, who is scheduled to start Friday for Triple A Nashville, would involve two 40-man players. That’s it.

Jurado can provide length from the bullpen, Sampson can stay in the bullpen, and Kyle Dowdy can start Tuesday.

But the Rangers still would need a spot for Odor. The Gomez DFA would be one possibility. Optioning Brett Martin, who threw three innings Friday, is a second.

Cabrera to IL

If Cabrera is injured, that would allow the Rangers to recall Wei-Chieh Huang or Kyle Bird. They wouldn’t be required to serve out the 10 days in the minors following an option because they would be taking an injured player’s roster spot.

Huang made his MLB debut on Tuesday. Bird pitched 1 2/3 innings Thursday for Nashville.

The Odor move is resolved with optioning either Hearn or Martin.