Rangers give contract extension to Jose Leclerc, who could be with team through 2024

Jose Leclerc came out of nowhere last season to emerge as one of the best relievers in baseball, and the Texas Rangers have rewarded him while also potentially keeping him in the organization until 2024.

The right-hander signed a four-year contract extension with two club options that potentially could buy out his first two years of free agency. The guaranteed money on the deal is $14.75 million and the options could be worth another $12.25 million.

Leclerc, 25, posted a 1.56 ERA last season, which started with him as the last reliever to make the Opening Day bullpen before finishing it as the closer. He ended the season a 21-inning scoreless streak and the lowest opponent batting average (.126) by a reliever in the majors.

The .1257 mark was the fourth-lowest by a reliever in MLB history.

Leclerc was named the Rangers’ closer in January by manager Chris Woodward, but he was first installed in that role after the Rangers traded Keone Kela to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Leclerc was 12 for 12 in saves after the deal.