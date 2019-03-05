Prospect watching: Rangers top prospect Hans Crouse throws a bullpen session

Hans Crouse hasn’t had the same good fortune as fellow prospect Bubba Thompson, who is among the pool of just-in-case players from the minor leagues who have been filling in during Texas Rangers spring games.

Crouse, the Rangers’ top prospect according to multiple baseball publications and the Star-Telegram, has been getting his mound work on the minor-league side as he prepares for his third season in pro ball. The right-hander finished 2018 at Low A Hickory.

His filthy stuff, which includes two breaking pitches, makes scouts salivate, but the Rangers are also intrigued by his presence on the mound.

His competitive nature was held against him in high school before the Rangers used a second-round pick on him in 2017, and he has toned it down since his prep days.

But his energy and intensity comes through in something as mundane as just watching him throw a bullpen session, which can be done by clicking this link or the video at the top of the page.

Also in the video are Jason Bahr, acquired last summer; fellow righty Yerry Rodriguez; and left-hander Wes Benjamin.