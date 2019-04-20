Recovering Ronald Guzman has plan for return

Ronald Guzman celebrates an historic night Rangers rookie Ronald Guzman hit three home runs in front of his dad, who was seeing him play professionally in person for the first time. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rangers rookie Ronald Guzman hit three home runs in front of his dad, who was seeing him play professionally in person for the first time.

Ronald Guzman could return to the Texas Rangers lineup in less than 10 days if he continues to improve.



Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Guzman, who has been out with a right hamstring strain since April 7, could start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville this coming week.

Guzman was eligible to come off the injury list on Saturday. He’ll travel with the team for its three-game series in Oakland on Monday. Woodward said the plan calls for Guzman to work out with the team on Monday and Tuesday and then meet Nashville for a series in Iowa.

Guzman said he’s running at 90% and has been running arcs. He’s yet to run the bases. Woodward said there’s chance Guzman could be back before the team returns to Arlington for two games against the Pirates on April 30.

Texas plays three at Oakland and four at Seattle next week.

