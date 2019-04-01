Chirinos returns to Arlington. Here’s why Rangers wish he hadn’t after 2-1 loss to Astros

Brad Peacock allowed only one run on two hits Monday night, and Robinson Chirinos made two key plays against his old team as the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 2-1.

George Springer started the game with a home run, and Chirinos collected the go-ahead RBI double in the sixth and also threw out Rougned Odor trying to steal second base after leadoff walk in the seventh.

The only Rangers run came on a solo homer by Ronald Guzman.

Drew Smyly made his first MLB start since 2016 and labored over three innings despite allowing only one run, the Springer homer.

Smyly needed 73 pitches to record nine outs, and he allowed four hits and two walks. But the left-hander also pitched out of trouble in the second, striking out Springer to strand two and getting Yuli Gurriel to fly out with two on to end the third.

Adrian Sampson, recalled from Triple A Nashville before the game, entered and retired the six of the first seven batters he faced. But the Astros scored the go-ahead run in the sixth, which started with a double by Carlos Correa. Two batters later, Chirinos dropped a flare into left field for a 2-1 lead.

That was the only run Sampson allowed in six innings of splendid relief.

Chirinos said before the game that he was surprised when the Rangers didn’t pick up his option after last season, but has no hard feelings toward them.