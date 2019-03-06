These two things are contributing to Odor’s opposite-field pop this spring for Rangers

It’s not that Rougned Odor has never hit an opposite-field run in a major-league. He has.

But the left-handed hitter has gone deep to left field only six times in his career, which started in 2014. Of the other 100 homers he has it, 87 have been pulled to right field.

Odor, though, hit is second opposite-field homer of the spring Wednesday, and the emergence of his opposite-field pop is the result of combining his improved patience at the plate with trusting his hands.

“I’m just trying to stay in the same approach I had at the end of last year, and I’m trying to stay on it,” Odor said. “I know I have quick hands. I used to go get the ball. Right now, I’m just trying to see the ball and trying to stay with the ball that I want to hit.”

His third homer of the spring – he has one apiece in his last three games – provided the game’s first run as the Rangers rolled to a 12-5 victory over the San Franciso Giants. Carlos Tocci also homered and drove in five runs.

Odor is one of three Rangers with three homers this spring, joining Ronald Guzman and Matt Davidson. After a slow start to last season, he spruced up in June and July before hitting a season-ending tail spin.

But he was pleased with the approach during his late-season swoon and believes he is picking up where he left off. It’s not just him, though.

“I know when I hit the ball to the other side of the field, I’m good,” Odor said. “Hitting like that I’m going to be a better player. The whole team, we’ve been working the same. Use the whole field. If we do that, we’re going to do a lot of damage.”