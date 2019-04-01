Rangers expected to trade Connor Sadzeck and have. Where is the right-hander going?

General manager Jon Daniels said on Thursday that he expected to find a trade for right-hander Connor Sadzeck, who was designated for assignment after failing to make the Texas Rangers’ Opening Day roster.

On Monday, Daniels was proved right.

The Rangers traded Sadzeck to the Seattle Mariners for minor-league right-hander Grant Anderson. Sadzeck will land on the Mariners’ active roster. Anderson was assigned to Low A Hickory.

Sadzeck made his MLB debut Aug. 31 and entered spring training as a favorite to make the season-opening bullpen. But he had an uneven spring, and the Rangers DFA’d him after claiming fellow righty Kyle Dowdy, a Rule 5 pick.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices.

The Rangers didn’t believe they had the roster flexibility to carry a player out of options and a Rule 5 pick.

Anderson was born in Port Arthur and was drafted in the 21st round last year by the Mariners from McNeese State. He dominated in his first pro season, posting a 1.38 ERA and .091 opponents average in 13 innings.

The Rangers believe they have seen an uptick in the 21-year-old’s stuff.

“Grant is an intriguing reliever prospect. He’s got a deceptive sidearm delivery and saw his stuff tick up late last summer and this spring,” Daniels said. “We’re excited to welcome him to the Rangers and watch him compete.”