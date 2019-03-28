Rangers actually led their season opener 2-0, but what followed vs. Cubs wasn’t pretty

Reigning National League MVP runner-up Javier Baez hit two home runs for the Chicago Cubs, including a three-run shot in a six-run fifth inning, as the Texas Rangers lost on Opening Day for the third consecutive season, 12-4.

Mike Minor was tagged for six runs in 4 2/3 innings in the first Opening Day start of his career, though Baez’s second homer came on the first pitch thrown by Jesse Chavez after Minor was pulled.

Baez connected against Minor with two outs in the fourth for a solo homer on an 0-2 pitch.

Elvis Andrus hit a two-run homer in the third innings to stake the Rangers to a 2-0 lead against Jon Lester. Nomar Mazara connected for a 482-foot two-run homer with two outs in the ninth.

The Rangers have lost six of their past seven season openers. They used six of their eight relievers, including Kyle Bird and Kyle Dowdy in their MLB debuts.