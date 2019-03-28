Why did Woodward choose Pence for the Rangers’ Opening Day lineup over Choo?

Congratulations are in order for Chris Woodward, who in his first act as Texas Rangers manager raised some eyebrows and appeared to tick off one of team’s most respected players.

Shin-Soo Choo, the Rangers’ lone All-Star last season and the media’s choice for Rangers Player of the Year, was not in the lineup for the Rangers’ season opener Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

Arlington native Hunter Pence, a right-handed hitter, got the start at designated hitter against Cubs left-hander Jon Lester while the lefty-hitting Choo was left to stew on the bench.

“I know your guys’ question, and my answer is I don’t want to discuss playing time with you guys,” Choo said. “If you have any questions, ask the manager.”

Woodward said that the move had less to do with the left-right splits or Pence starting his first game in a Rangers uniform. Woodward said that he wanted his messaging from spring training to remain consistent, that the good of the team should prevail.

He also said that the Rangers won’t be facing many lefties early on this season and he wants to get his righty-hitting bench players at-bats. That said, Ronald Guzman was the starting first baseman ahead of utility man Logan Forsythe.

Woodward said that he went immediately to talk to Choo two days ago after deciding Pence would play. Delino DeShields, a right-handed hitter, was the Rangers’ leadoff man against Lester.

“That was a tough conversation,” Woodward said. “I told him this is one game. I know Opening Day is different than others, but it’s one game.

“He wasn’t happy. I didn’t expect him to be happy, which I respect. That’s the kind of response I would prefer. At the end, he was very, ‘I want to do what’s best for the team.’ He feels like he can be a big part of that, which is awesome to hear.”

Choo, who has two years and $42 million left on his contract, said that he still trusts himself against left-handed pitchers, and Woodward said that, too. Woodward, though, didn’t commit to Choo starting Sunday against former Rangers ace lefty Cole Hamels.

“I think a lot of times I’ve proved why I’m here,” Choo said. “I still believe I’m an everyday player. I’ve earned that position. But making the lineup is out of my hands. I can’t control that.”