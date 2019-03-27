A $325 bet on the Rangers winning the World Series pays enough for a luxury vehicle

At least one person out there is putting their money on the Texas Rangers in 2019.
The top wager for the Rangers to win the World Series on BetOnline.ag is currently $325.
That’s a good chunk of change considering only two teams have longer odds than the Rangers — the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins are both 500-to-1 long shots. The Rangers, along with the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers, are 250-to-1.
So how much will $325 pay if the 2019 Rangers pull off a combination of the ‘69 Mets and 1980 USA Hockey miracle in October?
That $325 would turn into $81,225 in cool hard cash.
Pretty sure Elvis Andrus carries that in his wallet. But we digress.
The Rangers open against the Chicago Cubs with a three-game series beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday at Globe Life Park. Games Nos. 2 and 3 are Saturday and Sunday. Left-hander Jon Lester faces the Rangers left-hander Mike Minor on Opening Day. The Cubs are 14-to-1 to win the World Series, behind the Dodgers and Phillies as the favorites in the National League.
The New York Yankees (6/1), Houston Astros (7/1) and Boston Red Sox (15/2) are the favorites to win the World Series, according to BetOnline.ag.
2019 World Series title odds
Here’s a complete list of the updated odds to win the 2019 World Series, according to BetOnline.ag:
10/29/18 odds
Current odds (3/27/19)
% of $ taken to win World Series
Yankees
15/2
6/1
9.6%
Astros
7/1
7/1
6.3%
Red Sox
7/1
15/2
7.8%
Dodgers
15/2
8/1
5.4%
Phillies
22/1
8/1
8.2%
Indians
12/1
12/1
3.1%
Cubs
12/1
14/1
5.6%
Cardinals
18/1
14/1
3.6%
Brewers
12/1
16/1
3.9%
Nationals
14/1
16/1
5.5%
Mets
28/1
18/1
4.2%
Braves
12/1
20/1
2.5%
Rockies
28/1
25/1
4.7%
Athletics
28/1
33/1
2.2%
Rays
50/1
33/1
1.1%
Angels
40/1
40/1
1.6%
Diamondbacks
66/1
50/1
0.6%
Twins
66/1
50/1
2.7%
Padres
80/1
50/1
2.1%
White Sox
80/1
66/1
2.2%
Reds
80/1
66/1
1.7%
Giants
66/1
66/1
3.1%
Mariners
50/1
66/1
1.7%
Pirates
50/1
80/1
1.2%
Blue Jays
50/1
100/1
0.3%
Tigers
100/1
250/1
1.2%
City Royals
100/1
250/1
1.4%
Rangers
80/1
250/1
1.3%
Orioles
100/1
500/1
2.7%
Marlins
100/1
500/1
1.1%
