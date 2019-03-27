A $325 bet on the Rangers winning the World Series pays enough for a luxury vehicle

At least one person out there is putting their money on the Texas Rangers in 2019.

The top wager for the Rangers to win the World Series on BetOnline.ag is currently $325.

That’s a good chunk of change considering only two teams have longer odds than the Rangers — the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins are both 500-to-1 long shots. The Rangers, along with the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers, are 250-to-1.

So how much will $325 pay if the 2019 Rangers pull off a combination of the ‘69 Mets and 1980 USA Hockey miracle in October?

That $325 would turn into $81,225 in cool hard cash.

Pretty sure Elvis Andrus carries that in his wallet. But we digress.

The Rangers open against the Chicago Cubs with a three-game series beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday at Globe Life Park. Games Nos. 2 and 3 are Saturday and Sunday. Left-hander Jon Lester faces the Rangers left-hander Mike Minor on Opening Day. The Cubs are 14-to-1 to win the World Series, behind the Dodgers and Phillies as the favorites in the National League.

The New York Yankees (6/1), Houston Astros (7/1) and Boston Red Sox (15/2) are the favorites to win the World Series, according to BetOnline.ag.

2019 World Series title odds

Here’s a complete list of the updated odds to win the 2019 World Series, according to BetOnline.ag: