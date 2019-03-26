Why Rangers-Cubs Opening Day tickets are most expensive in the league

After market tickets for the Opening Day game between the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Park in Arlington are the most expensive in the league.

What’s up with that?

There are some good reasons why the cheapest seats in the house are going for $69.66 on Stubhub and the average priced ticket for Thursday’s 3 p.m. opener is going for $165.44, according to no-fee, secondary market reseller Tickpick.com. That’s the most expensive average ticket for Opening Day, on par with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium.

The cheapest tickets at Globe Life Park at standing room only for $45.

So why are tickets going for so much? Here are three reasons:





It’s the ballpark’s final Opening Day

As you probably know, this is the Rangers’ final season at Globe Life Park. They’ll move into Globe Life Field in 2020. Plus, Opening Day always draws a good crowd, even when the Rangers haven’t been good. It’s not surprising fans want to be part of history and start to help say goodbye to the Rangers’ home since 1994.

Duh, it’s Opening Day

Even if this wasn’t the final Opening Day for Globe Life Park, it’s still Opening Day. The ballpark is always packed for the opener, no matter how bad the team has been or is expected to be. We still love going to the ballpark, especially the opener, no matter the score.

The Cubs are in town

The Cubs are always a big draw, especially since winning the World Series in 2016. There are most likely a ton of Cubs fans coming in from Chicago for the season-opening series. Plus, the Cubs have a lot of those flaky, “illegitimate” fans all over the country with their history on cable television via WGN. I’m sure we’ll see a bunch of them in Arlington this weekend.