Rangers, Cubs season-opening series rotations filled with familiar names

The pitching matchups for the season-opening series between the Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs will have a very familiar look for Globe Life Park.

The Cubs will start left-hander Jon Lester, right-hander Yu Darvish and left-hander Cole Hamels in the three-game series. The Rangers counter with lefty Mike Minor, and right-handers Edinson Volquez and Lance Lynn.

Of course, Rangers fans are very familiar with Darvish and Hamels. Darvish played with the Rangers from 2012 until he was traded to the Dodgers at the deadline in July 2017. Hamels pitched with Texas after after being acquired in a deadline trade with the Phillies in July 2015 until he was traded to the Cubs last season.