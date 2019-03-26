Where to park for Rangers games during the final season at Globe Life Park

The completion of the Lowe’s hotel across from Globe Life Park and the ongoing construction of Globe Life Field have created some changes to Texas Rangers parking for 2019.

Before driving into that, here is the pricing for 2019:

Advance purchase general parking (available at texasrangers.com/parking), $18; general parking, $20.

▪ The good news is that reserved parking spaces in Lots E, J and L did not change from previous seasons.

▪ Those who have Season Ticket Holder parking can park in any Season Ticket Holder lot (Lots B, C, D and a portion of Lot M) or any cash lot. Once Season Ticket Holder lots are full, guests can park in Rangers Cash lots but must providing their coupon to the parking attendant.

▪ Cash parking is available in Lots F, G, N, R, S, and portions of M, and fans can pay with cash, credit cards, prepaid parking passes or Season Ticket Holder coupons.

▪ For those who want to hassle-free parking at any cost, valet parking can be had on the north, east and west sides of Globe Life Park. Cost? $45.

▪ To assist with Opening Day, Lot 4 at AT&T Stadium will accept Season Ticket Holder parking coupons, cash, credit cards and prepaid parking passes.

▪ Fans who need a shuttle from their lots to the ballpark can find buses to help them from the north and south sides of the ballpark. Fans in north lots can catch a ride at marked stops along AT&T Way, Road to Six Flags and in Parking Lot F. Fans in south lots can be picked up in Lot R near the R2 entrance. Buses will also stop at any open AT&T Stadium lots.

▪ But, wait, there’s more, although these options are not controlled by the Rangers: Six Flags Over Texas, the Arlington Convention Center and entrepreneurial lots in the entertainment district. The Rangers encourage fans to contact those entities for hours of operation, pricing and any other rules. Rangers parking coupons are not accepted on those lots.

▪ Parking lots will open three hours before first pitch on all games except Opening Day, when they will open five hours before first pitch. That’s 10 a.m.

The Rangers encourage all fans to arrive early and plan a route to get to the ballpark.