Opening Day is upon us, which means it’s time for some Texas Rangers predictions

The off-season is over and so is spring training. Game 1 of the 162-game regular season for the Texas Rangers arrives at 3:05 p.m. Thursday.

That’s really soon.

Just about everything of importance has been written, either by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram or elsewhere in the Rangers’ media sphere.

In other words, there is ample information available to make some predictions about the Rangers’ 2019 season and postseason award winners. Nevertheless, these that follow are almost certain to fail miserably.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Let’s do this.

Record: 75-87

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Eight more victories than in 2018? Yes. Not that’s a high bar to clear.

That’s taking the over based on the wins totals set by our good friends in Las Vegas, but it’s possible. The rotation is better than the 2018 version, albeit filled with more health risks. If the starters can avoid catastrophic injuries, they have the ability and know-how to give the Rangers a chance to win.

Healthy starters means less load on the bullpen, making it better. The offense will be better, and the younger players are a year wiser. The division, it can be argued, is worse than last season, especially the rebuilding Seattle Mariners. So, yeah, the Rangers being plus-eight over last season is possible.

Player of the Year: SS Elvis Andrus

The following has been baseball law for decades: Spring statistics don’t matter. Andrus, though, broke that law the past six weeks.

The shortstop left Arizona with a .469 batting average and enters the lid-lifter against the Chicago Cubs with a .432 final spring mark. He wasn’t lucking into doubles lost in the high desert sun or those flyballs that carry and carry in the thin air. He was smacking line drives, repeatedly, and using all fields. It was just old fashioned quality hitting.

He looked ready to match his 2017 season early in 2018 before his arm was broken. He looks ready, and healthy, to give it another go.

Pitcher of the Year: RHP Lance Lynn

A tough call here over Mike Minor, the Opening Day starter who is pitching without any innings limitations this season. Lynn has never had an innings limit, even coming off Tommy John surgery in 2017.

He knows that he is a workhorse. He wears the label like a badge of honor. He wants the ball. He doesn’t want to come out of games, and, hey, he’s really good.

When Lynn is right, as he has been throughout his career other than the first month last season, he strikeouts hitters and doesn’t give up many home runs. The Rangers haven’t had many guys like that of late.

Rookie of the Year: LHP Taylor Hearn

Slim pickings here, because the Rangers won’t have many rookies on their Opening Day roster. Depending on what happens Wednesday night as the brain trust meets to decide the final roster spot, the Rangers might have only two – Jeffrey Springs and Kyle Dowdy. Kyle Bird or Connor Sadzeck could join them in the bullpen.

Hearn will be on the Opening Day roster at Triple A Nashville, where the Rangers hope to nudge him along in the first half before considering his MLB debut. Injuries in the rotation might force them to call him up sooner, and, based on how his pitched Sunday, he would do just fine.

Durrett Hardest Working Man: LF Joey Gallo

Gallo could end up taking home two awards, MVP and this one named after the late Richard Durrett. Expect Gallo to play mostly left field but also a chunk of games in center field and maybe a handful at first base.

But his versatility won’t carry him to the award alone. He worked tireless over the off-season and in spring training to change his swing and become a more disciplined hitter. He’s now open to bunting. The payoff could be massive, but it won’t be easy. It’ll take some serious work.

Good Guy Award: DH Shin-Soo Choo

This award usually goes to a player who has been injured and had to answer the media’s questions ad nauseam, or to a player who becomes a team spokesman and reliable source when on deadline.

Choo, knock on wood, won’t have to deal with the injury thing. However, he is someone who can be counted on for deep thoughts and a veteran perspective in a clubhouse that often lacks experienced players. Choo never says no, and it’s kind of surprising he hasn’t already won this award.