Watch Hunter Pence and Joey Gallo battle in ‘Game of Thrones’

When Tim Dillard’s baseball career is over he has a second career waiting for him at FunnyOrDie.com.

The 35-year-old right-hander has a large online following (more than 45,000 followers on Twitter) for his wacky, comedic videos starring among others, his teammates. Since Rangers spring training camp started, Dillard has posted 13 short videos featuring teammates sending up films such as “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Ant-Man” and “The Other Guys.”

HIs latest features Hunter Pence and Joey Gallo taping up their bat handles to dialogue from “Game of Thrones.”

Earlier this week, Dillard had Willie Calhoun, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino doing a scene from “The Sandlot,” with a special cameo appearance by Pence.





“My last big league camp was seven or eight years ago,” Dillard said. “Coming in here every day everyone is real relaxed and really cool about everything.”

Dillard isn’t sure if his teammates love the video hijinks or not, but they seem to enjoy playing along.

“I like to have fun and this is the kind of stuff people do in the clubhouse all the time,” he said. “and now we’re able to share it with the world.”