In 11th season, Elvis Andrus on pace to cement legacy in Rangers record book

Elvis Andrus is still a young man. At 30, he’s in the prime of his career as he prepares for his 11th season for the Texas Rangers.

If he stays healthy, productive and in Arlington, he’s likely to retire as the franchise leader in a half dozen offensive categories, including games, runs and hits. In fact, he’s already in the franchise’s top 10 in at least 13 categories, and is the Rangers’ all-time stolen bases leader with 271.

If Andrus stays healthy in 2019, he’ll move into striking distance of Michael Young’s supremacy as the franchise leader in nine major offensive categories, including games played, hits, at-bats and triples.

Elvis Andrus’ milestones to watch in 2019:

45 triples

Andrus needs one triple to move ahead of Ruben Sierra for second all-time among Rangers. Michael Young is the franchise leader with 55. Andrus starts the season with 44. He only tripled three times last season but had seven in 2016 and a career-high nine in 2012.

1,600 hits

He needs 42 hits to reach 1,600 and move into fourth all-time for Rangers players. Young is the Rangers’ leader with 2,230 hits. Pudge Rodriguez has 1,747, Palmeiro has 1,692 and Juan Gonzalez is fourth with 1,595.

300 doubles

He needs 29 doubles to become the fifth Texas player to hit at least 300 doubles for the club. Andrus only had 20 doubles in 97 games a year ago but had at least 31 in the previous four seasons, including 44 in 2017.

900 runs scored

He’ll need to rebound from a down season to reach 900 runs scored for his career. Andrus is at 801 and should pass Rodriguez (866) and Gonzalez (878) with a decent 2019. He had 53 runs in ‘18 after scoring a career-high 100 runs in 158 games in ‘17. He needs 78 runs to move into third place behind Palmeiro (958) and Young (1,085).

400 multi-hit games

He had 24 in 2018 and needs just one more for his 400th multi-hit game. Only four Rangers players have more. (They’re the usual suspects, including Young at the top with 651.)

1,574 games played

Andrus needs to play in 98 games to move ahead of Palmeiro for second all-time to Young in games played for the Rangers. Young played in 1,823 games, so Andrus is on track to break that in 2021.







