After nice homecoming for Hunter Pence, Monday offers bigger test

Hunter Pence felt the love Sunday afternoon.

The former San Francisco Giants star, who is now playing with his hometown Texas Rangers received multiple rousing ovations during the Rangers’ 7-6 win over the Giants at Scottsdale Stadium.





Pence went 3 for 3 with two runs scored as a designated hitter in the lead-off spot. He received a warm ovation from the crowd before his first at-bat and then an even bigger, standing ovation after his solo home run in the third inning.

“It really is an honor to have been a part of such a great team,” Pence said of his seven seasons with the Giants, which included World Series titles in 2012 and 2014. “My whole goal is just to be able to give everything I can. I love the game of baseball. I was grateful to be part of that organization, that city. That fan base is incredible. So it’s just an honor.”

Pence, who has been nursing a sore right shoulder, has DH’d in nine of the past 13 games. The plan is for him to play in right field in Monday’s game against the Angels at Surprise Stadium. It will be his first time playing defense since he played in eight Winter Ball games in the Dominican Republic.

“I feel good about the work I’ve been putting in. I had a really thorough off-season, put a ton of work into it,” he said. “It feels like it’s getting a little better every day so results wise sometimes it comes, sometimes it’s not there, but when you feel solid and [have] good at-bats, that’s what I’m looking for.”

The remaining hurdle to clear is the health of his throwing shoulder, which he injured two days before spring training began. Pence turns 36 on April 13.

Seeing his former teammates and the fans that have cheered him the past seven seasons is just a bonus.

“Every time it’s awesome to see the fans and get an opportunity to sign for them and say thank you,” said Pence, who was born in Fort Worth and attended Arlington High. “I appreciate the opportunity I had to play in that city. It’s really cool and it’s special to me.”