He’s been all over bases this spring. Now, Pence ready for only place he hasn’t been yet

Hunter Pence didn’t play Friday for the Texas Rangers and wasn’t in the lineup Saturday either, but it seems like he has played nearly every game this spring and played a lot when more than the average veteran.

The Arlington native wants to play as much as possible as he finds himself in a bit of a bind. He is working on a new swing, which needs repetitions against live pitching, while also trying to make the team, which he must do while on a minor-league contract.

He entered Saturday fourth on the team in at-bats with 24 and was leading the Rangers in doubles and steals, with four apiece. He was tied for the team lead with six runs.

Pence knows his tenuous situation, and that’s why he wants to play as much as he can for as long as manager Chris Woodward will allow him.

“Because I’m working on a new swing path, every at-bat is really important for just getting more comfortable. I’m trying to take advantage of as many at-bats as I can get, and also just playing to win the games. I feel like the more you practice playing to win the games, you take what the game gives you.”

That’s where the base stealing comes in, though Pence said that he also worked on his jumps in the off-season. His workouts were geared differently, with an emphasis on efficiency while he put more focus on his swing and skill work.

Pence, who turns 36 on April 13, is playing like he’s 26. Or younger.

“I don’t know how Hunter is, but he operates like he’s 24,” Woodward said. “He’s always been in good shape, but he came in camp ready to go. He said that from Day 1.”

The only thing Pence hasn’t done yet is play in the field as he deals with shoulder soreness, but he will debut defensively Monday. The Rangers say there is plenty of time for him to get his legs under him in the outfield.

Pence is pleased with how he is performing this spring with all that is on the line. He and Willie Calhoun are competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

“At the end of the day I feel really good about my preparation,” Pence said. “After that, it’s get out there and give it everything you have. No matter what happens result-wise, I’m happy with that.”