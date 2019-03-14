Fewer mound visits, shorter commercial breaks and big All-Star Game changes for MLB in 2019

There will be no pitch clock in 2019.

But Major League Baseball has announced multiple rules changes that go into affect this season, including fewer mound visits, shorter commercial breaks and an alteration to the post-July 31 trade deadline trade rules.

Rules changes for 2019:

Inning breaks: Breaks between innings will be reduced from 2:05 to 2:00 for local games and from 2:25 to 2:00 for nationally televised games. In 2020, MLB retains the right to reduce the breaks to 1:55 for both local and national games.







Mound visits: Teams are allowed to visit the mound a maximum of five times, reduced from six.

Trade deadline: Trade waiver will be eliminated. Players can be placed and claimed on outright waivers after July 31, but players may not be traded after that date.

All-Star Game extra innings: If an All-Star Game goes into extra innings, both clubs will start with a runner on second base. Re-entry substitutions will be allowed for runners.

All-Star Game voting: Fan voting will take place in two rounds. The primary round will include one nominated player at each position (including three outfielders) who will be voted on by fans. Then in late June or early July, according to the MLB release, an “Election Day” in which the top three vote-getters at each position (nine outfielders) in each league will be voted on by fans during a specific voting period. This will determine the All-Star Game starters.

All-Star bonus payments: The top three vote-getters at each position in each league during the primary round will receive a bonus payment. Also, the players on the winning team will get an increased bonus payment.

Home run derby: The All-Star Game home run derby will increase the total prize money to $2.5 million and the winner of the derby will receive $1 million.