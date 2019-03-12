Texas Rangers

Rain is altering Rangers, Cactus League schedule

By Stefan Stevenson

March 12, 2019 02:44 PM

Stefan Stevenson
SURPRISE, Ariz.

Heavy rains have descended upon the Phoenix area forcing the cancellation of at least two Tuesday spring training games already.

The Texas Rangers are scheduled to play the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale at 8:40 p.m. (central time)Tuesday night. That appears to be looking good, with forecast giving minimal chances of rain there between 6 and 10 p.m.

But the rain, which persisted for much of the morning and into the afternoon, forced the Rangers to alter scheduled outings for Opening Day starter Mike Minor and closer Jose Leclerc. Both were originally supposed to pitch in backfield games at 11 a.m. They are now scheduled to pitch in a 2 p.m. intrasquad game. That is, if it stops raining in time.

Two Tuesday afternoon Cactus League games have already been canceled -- the White Sox and the Royals at Surprise Stadium and the Mariners and White Sox at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.

