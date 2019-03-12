Shelby Miller’s arm showing life but Rangers still taking it slow

For right-hander Shelby Miller, it’s about getting the pitches in.

Miller allowed one run on two hits, including a triple from former Ranger Jonathan Lucroy, in 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels Monday afternoon at Surprise Stadium. It’s his third spring training start.

“I was in better counts for the most part today compared to the last start when I was falling behind more than you’re taught to do,” said Miller, who struck out three and walked one. “My main goal today was getting ahead in counts. I did a little better job of that, I still need to get the ball down and on the corners a little better.”

Miller, who had Tommy John surgery in May 2017, has only thrown 38 innings combined since 2016.





“Getting into the third inning was one of our goals today. I think I had 15 pitches to work with that last inning,” Miller said of the third, when he left with two outs and a runner on second. “Obviously, I felt I could have gone more. It’s spring training and they have a game plan.”

Connor Sadzeck took over and allowed four runs, including the one charged to Miller.

Miller hopes to increase to four innings in his next start and be ready to go five innings and 80-90 pitches by Opening Day.

“That takes you into the year pretty solid. I know the last couple [starts] will be higher,” he said. “Hopefully the next one will be four but it’s all about getting the pitches in.”

Catcher Jeff Mathis told manager Chris Woodward that Miller’s ball “was really jumping through the zone.”



“He was steady at 94-95 [mph], which is nice,” Woodward said. “Even some of those balls that were 92-93 had a lot of life to them. That was good to see. [His velocity] was more sustained this time. His mechanics were a little better.”