It was a good day for Rangers’ right-hander Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn filled the zone and worked fast.

The Texas Rangers’ right-hander struck out four, walked none and allowed one single in four innings against the Colorado Rockies Friday afternoon at Salt River Fields.

Lynn threw first-pitch strikes to the first six batters and 12 of the 13 he faced, including the lone hit allowed to Chris Iannetta.



The Rockies won 11-10 with two runs in the bottom of the ninth. The teams combined for 27 hits, including 13 by the Rangers. Elvis Andrus’ third-inning grand slam put Texas up 4-0. The Rangers led 7-0 before the Rockies scores six in the fifth. All six were charged to Chris Martin who started the inning after Lynn’s near-perfect stint.

“It was better. More first-pitch strikes and no walks so I’ll take it,” said Lynn, who allowed five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in his first start on Sunday. “That was the main goal today from last start to here. Fill the strike zone, get ahead and not walk anybody.”

Lynn twice struck out Irving High School ex and 2018 All-Star Trevor Story on three pitches.



“The first at-bat I don’t even think he was there to swing,” Lynn said. “He was taking the whole way. We’ve known each other for a while and faced each other for a while. The next at-bat I knew he was going to be aggressive and we had a little fun there. He’s a good player and if you make a mistake he’s going to hurt you. So don’t make mistakes.”





Lynn’s fastball sat between 91 and 94. He hit 95.7 mph on a Strike 3 looking to get Nolan Arenado after Raimel Tapia reached on a fielding error by third baseman Patrick Wisdom.

“That’s what I do. If I do that I’ll have success and be alright,” Lynn said of his fastball. Move it in and out.”



Manager Chris Woodward was encouraged by Lynn’s outing.

“You see how good that lineup is and Lance Lynn made them look pretty silly at times,” he said.



