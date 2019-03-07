Here’s the latest update from the Rangers on Luke Farrell’s broken, and now wired, jaw

Right-hander Luke Farrell underwent surgery Wednesday and will not resume baseball activities for two or three weeks, or whenever the wires holding his broken jaw shut are removed.

A local specialist also inserted a plate on the jaw, which was struck Saturday by a line drive in a game against the San Francisco Giants. Farrell was taken to the hospital across the street from Scottsdale Stadium, where x-rays and a CT scan revealed a non-displaced fracture.

The 26-year-old remains in the concussion protocol.

“He’s in good spirits,” assistant general manager Shiraz Rehman said. “Now it’s a wait-and-see. Nobody has a crystal ball on how to progress.”

Once the wiring is removed – the plate in permanent – Farrell can begin a throwing program as long as he can tolerate the pain. He might not be stretched out enough to pitch in a game until early May.

The Farrell injury gives the Rangers a candidate for the 60-day disabled list should they need a spot on the 40-man roster.