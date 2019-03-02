Scary moment for Rangers as pitcher Luke Farrell is struck on jaw by line drive

Texas Rangers pitcher Luke Farrell was taken to a nearby hospital Saturday afternoon after he was struck by a line drive while pitching the ninth inning in a scoreless tie against the San Francisco Giants.

Rangers assistant coach Jayce Tingler said that Farrell was struck along his right jaw line and was bleed from his mouth. Farrell was helped off the field and taken to the hospital across the street from Scottsdale Stadium.

The Rangers reported that Farrell, who was making his third appearance of the spring, was alert and headed for an x-ray machine, but there wasn’t an immediate update on his health.

“We don’t have a lot on that, but he got hit in the jaw area,” manager Chris Woodward said. “He was bleeding, obviously. It was scary moment.”

Farrell, 27, was acquired in the off-season on a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Angels. The 6-foot-6 right-hander has only 44 1/3 innings in his MLB career, 31 1/3 of them coming last season for the Chicago Cubs.

“That’s the worst feeling,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “You hate to see that. You’re so close to the hitter, and believe me, I had a son that pitched and that’s your biggest fear. A line drive back at him, it’s hard to see. He’s walking on his own, and that’s always a great sign.”