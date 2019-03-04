Here’s the latest update from the Rangers on Luke Farrell’s broken jaw

Right-hander Luke Farrell is expected to undergo a procedure later in the week to address his broken jaw, but he and the Texas Rangers aren’t sure what will be done because there is still too much swelling.

Farrell was struck on the right side of his face Sunday by a Jalen Smith line drive as he pitched the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants. He left the field with some assistance and was taken to the hospital across the street from Scottsdale Stadium.

X-ray and a CT scan showed a non-displaced fracture. Farrell saw a dentist and specialist Sunday, but the specialist was unable to give a concrete medical plan because of a considerable amount of swelling.

“They recommended that he wait two or three days for the swelling to go down,” assistant general manager Shiraz Rehman said. “We probably won’t have a good time line or prognosis until that visit around Thursday.

“There’s going to be something. We think dental-wise he’s cleared, but there’s a broken jaw there and clearly they address that somehow.”

The 27-year-old Farrell, who is 6-foot-6, was acquired in the off-season on a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Angels. He has only 44 1/3 innings in his MLB career, 31 1/3 of them coming last season for the Chicago Cubs.