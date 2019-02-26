Catching up on some Rangers news from spring training, where ties are welcomed

Spring training is the only place in sports where ties are a welcomed result, even if it’s the result after holding a three-run lead with two outs in the ninth.

Phillips Valdez was an out away from closing out the Texas Rangers’ second straight win Tuesday, but the right-hander allowed a two-run homer to Jack Fraley and a game-tying solo shot to Chris Mariscal as the Seattle Mariners managed a 4-4 tie.

Pitchers were warming in the both bullpens, but the managers wisely chose to end things after nine innings. No one complained.

The good for the Rangers:

Asdrubal Cabrera making a diving stab in his first game at third base. It was the Mariners’ first batter, the speedy Dee Gordon. Cabrera has played third base before in his career, just not a lot of it.

Right-hander Adrian Sampson giving a decent outing, allowing one run in 1 2/3 innings. He walked two, but also struck out Edwin Encarnacion with a slider. Sampson handled the righty hitters but needs to be better next time against left-handers.

Leody Taveras throwing out a runner at third from right field. Taveras is the Rangers’ best defensive outfielder in the minors, and he remains a top prospect even though he struggled in 2018 at age 19.

Shot for Choo

Designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo is expected to be back in camp Wednesday after returning to Texas on Monday night to receive a cortisone shot in his left shoulder.

Choo has played once this spring, going 0 for 3.

The injection usually needs 48 hours to take effect, so don’t expect to see Choo in the lineup as the Rangers play the Chicago Cubs. Former Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels is scheduled to pitch, and shortstop Elvis Andrus and second baseman Rougned Odor are expected to play.

Forsythe signed

Veteran infielder Logan Forsythe is in Rangers camp after signing a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Forsythe plays mostly second base but has played all over the infield. He also has a connection to manager Chris Woodward after finishing last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Forsythe’s best seasons were in 2015 and 2016 with Tampa Bay, as he posted a .273 average and .791 OPS and averaged 18 home runs.