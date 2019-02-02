You’ll be surprised by how much Jose Bautista’s ‘bat flip’ ball sold for

You could buy a new car. Or put a substantial down payment on a house. Or a countless number of other things with $28,000.

For one avid baseball collector, though, that price is worthy of a baseball. Not just any baseball, of course.

The ball from Jose Bautista’s memorable “bat flip” in the 2015 American League Division Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers fetched $28,252.80, a spokesman for Lelands Auction House said Saturday.

When the ball went on the auction block last month, the thought had been it would bring in at least $8,000. It more than tripled that estimate.

The Bautista home run ball was the most DFW-related item in the auction.

The infamous “bat flip” happened during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the ALDS at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. Bautista launched a three-run homer off Rangers reliever Sam Dyson as the Blue Jays clinched the series with a 6-4 victory.

Bautista’s antics after his homer caused both dugouts to clear, and Rangers players weren’t happy with the bat flip afterward.

The “bat flip” incident became even more famed in baseball lore early in the 2016 season when the Rangers “retaliated.”

Matt Bush beaned Bautista with a pitch early in a game and, later on, second baseman Rougned Odor punched Bautista in the face following a hard slide.