Rangers expected to sign infielder to minor league deal

The Texas Rangers are expected to sign infielder Matt Davidson to a minor league deal, according to league sources.

Davidson, who turns 28 in March, has been in the Chicago White Sox organization since 2014. The past two seaons in the big leagues he hit 26 and 20 home runs with 68 and 62 RBIs. Davidson plays first and third base.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the move Friday afternoon.





Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Infielder Matt Davidson is in agreement on a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, league sources tell ESPN. Davidson will be used as an infield and could pitch as well, giving the Rangers their own two-way possibility. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 1, 2019

Davidson, you might recall, made his debut on the mound against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on June 29. He pitched a scoreless eighth and struck out Rougned Odor. He later pitched two other scoreless innings of relief during the season.

He was a first round pick in 2009 by the Arizona Diamondbacks.