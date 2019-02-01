Texas Rangers

Journeyman Jason Hammel agrees to minor-league deal with Texas Rangers

By Drew Davison

February 01, 2019 02:27 PM

The Texas Rangers added another arm to the pitching mix Friday.

Veteran right-hander Jason Hammel reached a minor-league deal with an invitation to big league spring training, the Rangers announced.

Hammel, 36, has pitched in the majors for 13 seasons with six different organizations, including the Kansas City Royals last season.

Hammel went 4-14 with a 6.02 ERA in 39 games, including 18 starts, with the Royals last season.

For his career, Hammel is 96-114 with a 4.62 ERA over 377 games, including 298 starts. He has pitched with Tampa Bay, Colorado, Baltimore, the Chicago Cubs, the Oakland A’s and KC.

Additionally, the Rangers announced that outfielder John Andreoli was acquired by the San Francisco Giants in a waiver claim. Andreoli was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Rangers signed right-handed reliever Shawn Kelley.

With Hammel’s addition, the Rangers will have 63 players on the spring training roster -- a full 40-man major league roster, along with 23 non-roster invitees.

Drew Davison

Drew Davison is the TCU and Big 12 sports writer for the Star-Telegram.

