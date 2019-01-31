Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers spring training slate includes eight televised games

By Stefan Stevenson

January 31, 2019 01:13 PM

Rangers fans enjoy a spring-training game from the grassy berm in the outfield at Surprise Stadium.
Rangers fans enjoy a spring-training game from the grassy berm in the outfield at Surprise Stadium. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
Rangers fans enjoy a spring-training game from the grassy berm in the outfield at Surprise Stadium. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
ARLINGTON

The Texas Rangers will air eight spring training games on Fox Sports Southwest.

Four of the eight games, including the first three, will be the opponents’ broadcasts, which will air on FSSW.



The first broadcast will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 when the Rangers play the Angels in Tempe, Ariz.

The final broadcast is 7 p.m. March 25 when the Rangers host the Indians at Globe Life Park.

Each Rangers spring training telecast on FSSW will also be available on the FOX Sports digital platforms.

Rangers spring training TV schedule:

Date

Time (CT)

Opponent

Location

Network

Feb. 28

2 p.m.

Angels

Tempe

FOX Sports Southwest*

March 7

2 p.m.

Padres

Peoria

FOX Sports Southwest*

March 11

3 p.m.

Angels

Surprise

FOX Sports Southwest*

March 11

9 p.m.

Royals

Surprise

FOX Sports Southwest

March 12

8:30 p.m.

Diamondbacks

Scottsdale

Tape Delay*

March 20

3 p.m.

Reds

Surprise

FOX Sports Southwest

March 21

3 p.m.

Indians

Surprise

FOX Sports Southwest

March 25

7 p.m.

Indians

Arlington

FOX Sports Southwest Plus

* Opponents' broadcast

