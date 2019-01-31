Texas Rangers spring training slate includes eight televised games

The Texas Rangers will air eight spring training games on Fox Sports Southwest.

Four of the eight games, including the first three, will be the opponents’ broadcasts, which will air on FSSW.









The first broadcast will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 when the Rangers play the Angels in Tempe, Ariz.

The final broadcast is 7 p.m. March 25 when the Rangers host the Indians at Globe Life Park.

Each Rangers spring training telecast on FSSW will also be available on the FOX Sports digital platforms.

Rangers spring training TV schedule: