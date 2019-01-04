You could own a piece of Rangers -- or Blue Jays? -- history for ... $8,000?

Texas Rangers fans have a chance to own a piece of iconic history in franchise history. Or, maybe it’s more iconic for Toronto Blue Jays fans.

Whatever the case, the home run ball from Jose Bautista’s famous bat flip during Game 5 of the 2015 American League Division Series is being auctioned off by Lelands. A Lelands spokesman estimated the ball would sell for at least $8,000.

The Bautista home run ball is the most DFW-related item in the auction. It happened during the seventh inning of Game 5 as Bautista launched a three-run homer off Rangers reliever Sam Dyson.

Bautista’s antics afterward, including the memorable bat toss, caused both dugouts to clear. The Blue Jays went on to win the game and series.

The “bat flip” incident became even more famed in baseball lore early in the 2016 season when the Rangers “retaliated.”

Matt Bush beaned Bautista with a pitch early in a game and, later on, second baseman Rougned Odor punched Bautista in the face following a hard slide.

The “bat flip baseball” is just a small part of an impressive collection on auction by Lelands.

Other items include a Joe DiMaggio 1950-51 Yankees game-worn uniform, a Bobby Orr 1966 Topps card that is considered the world’s most valuable hockey card and a game-worn jersey by Pittsburgh Steelers great and Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis.

The auction closes Feb. 1.