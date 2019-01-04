Texas Rangers add pitching depth, including son of former MLB manager John Farrell

The Texas Rangers loaded up on right-handed pitchers Friday.

The club announced it acquired Luke Farrell from the Los Angeles Angels on a waiver claim. The Rangers also signed right-handers Adrian Sampson and Rafael Montero to minor league contracts with invitations to major league spring training.

Farrell, the son of former Blue Jays and Red Sox manager John Farrell, pitched for the Chicago Cubs last season. The 27-year-old went 3-4 with a 5.17 ERA over 20 games, including two starts, at the big league level.

Farrell pitched for the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds in 2017. The Royals drafted him in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

With the addition of Farrell, the Rangers now have 37 players on the 40-man roster.

Sampson and Montero provide veteran arms who have pitched in the major leagues this spring.

Sampson spent most of last season with the Rangers’ Triple A affiliate, the Round Rock Express, going 8-4 with a 3.77 ERA over 33 games, including 19 starts. He joined the team in September, going 0-3 with a 4.30 ERA over five games, including four starts.

Montero, meanwhile, missed last season rehabbing from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery. In 2017, he went 5-11 with a 5.52 ERA over 34 games, including 18 stsarts, with the New York Mets.