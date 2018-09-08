Rebuilding Rangers move Colon to bullpen for rest of season to look at September call-up

Bartolo Colon has been told that he will pitch out of the bullpen rather than make his next start for the Texas Rangers, who instead will take a look at September call-up Adrian Sampson.





Sampson will start Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, manager Jeff Banister said. Nothing is planned for that rotation spot beyond next week, but with the direction the Rangers are headed, it seems doubtful that Colon will start again.

“At his point, Bartolo will be in the bullpen for us,” Banister said. “We’re at a point right now where we have some players we’d like to take a look at that we haven’t seen tat this level.”

Colon started Wednesday for the Rangers against the Angels and allowed five runs in four innings in his first game since Aug. 20. He was the Rangers’ best starter to open the season and won career game 246 to become the all-time wins leader for a native of Latin America.

But his numbers (7-12, 5.55 ERA) and the likelihood that he won’t return next season forced the Rangers’ hand. Sampson, who pitched in relief in Friday’s 8-4 loss and allowed three runs (two earned), went 5-1 with a 2.34 ERA in his final 14 starts this season for Triple A Round Rock.