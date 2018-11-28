Rangers again join Cowboys Santa Toy Drive. Here’s where to drop off new toys, books

The Christmas season is upon us, and it’s time to consider those who are not so fortunate.

The Texas Rangers are once again participating in the Cowboy Santas Toy Drive, and Arlington native/right-hander Chris Martin is serving as the honorary chairman.

The Cowboy Santas Toy Drive, which started in 1981, provides toys to kids from low-income Tarrant County homes during the holiday season. Starting Saturday and running through Dec. 17, anyone can drop off new, unwrapped toys or books at the Texas Rangers Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park or at the Rangers Fort Worth Team Shop downtown at 316 Main St.

All Fort Worth police and fire stations are also donation sites.

The Rangers will cap their eight consecutive year in the program Dec. 17 with the Cowboy Santas Toy Drive Finale Event at Globe Life Park. Autographs from Rangers personnel can be had, holiday movies will be on the video board and other activities will be available.

For more information, call 817-273-5207 or visit texasrangers.com/toydrive.