Rangers’ newest pitch to free agents includes a $1.2 billion reason to sign

The promise of a roof and the best amenities an MLB team can offer have started to become selling points for the Texas Rangers.

General manager Jon Daniels said on Sunday that the perks of Globe Life Field are part of the Rangers’ pitch as they try to lure free agents. The new ballpark is scheduled to open in 2020, so any free agent who comes on a multiyear deal will have to deal with the Texas heat at Globe Life Park for only one more season.

“It’s part of the story,” Daniels said. “We’ve talked more about the amenities we’re going to have. It’s going to be a place that players are going to want to play.”

The Rangers aren’t fooling themselves. They know that the bottom line will be the top dollar a player can receive, but it can’t hurt the Rangers to show off their new $1.2 billion digs.

“Finances play a huge role,” Daniels said. “A player’s ability to win is going to play a big role. Can their family be happy. There are a number of other factors below that, but I think those are the three biggest.”

Daniels said that no player agent has yet to ask if Globe Life Field will have natural grass or an artificial surface.