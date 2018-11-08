Rangers’ final season at Globe Life Park now has a farewell logo

The final season of Globe Life Park now has an official logo that will be prominently displayed in 2019.

The logo, which has the years of the ballpark above the façade and a banner that reads “Globe Life Park in Arlington” toward the bottom, will be worn as a patch for all Texas Rangers home games when they wear white and red jerseys.

It will also be printed on game balls used for all 81 home games.

The Rangers will move across the street into Globe Life Field in 2020.

During the 2019 season, the Rangers have planned a series of 10 bobblehead giveaways to commemorate milestone moments for players and the team.

Fans can visit texasrangers.com/final season for more information and follow the hashtag #FarewellGLP on Twitter.