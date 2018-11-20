‘Rangers baseball won’t be the same.’ Fans celebrate, mourn Adrian Beltre’s retirement

Adrian Beltre has called it a career.

The Texas Rangers third baseman announced his retirement on Tuesday. You can read his remarks here.

Beltre won five Gold Gloves at his primary position and is the all-time leader in hits by a third baseman with 3,166.

The native of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic is virtually a lock to be be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

In his 21-year career, he spent his first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, his next five seasons with the Seattle Mariners, one season with the Boston Red Sox and his final eight seasons with the Rangers.

Beltre was also almost universally respected by members of the media. Teammates and coaches, both past and present, also praised him as a player and a person.

Despite the fact that he did not spend his entire career as a member of the Rangers, Beltre will be remembered alongside franchise icons such as pitcher Nolan Ryan, catcher Ivan Rodriguez and outfielder Juan Gonzalez.

But it’s the fans, especially in Texas, that expressed a tremendous appreciation for Beltre on social media.

Thank you Adrian Beltre Texas Rangers baseball will not be the same without you #AdrianBeltre #TexasRangers https://t.co/71VWuhr54n — Ernest Sanchez (@ErnestSanchezTM) November 20, 2018

Adrian Beltre has retired. Baseball will never be the same — Bryce Moore (@bryce_moore4u) November 20, 2018

Adrian Beltre........ — head nod god (@smythspinitch) November 20, 2018

Adrian Beltre been playing as long as I been living bro... that’s crazy haha — Soundguru_ (@GroovyRAxB) November 20, 2018

Man, not gonna lie, i welled up a little reading that. Love him so much.



A big bucket list item for me would be having a beer w Adrian Beltre, and if i could have the added benefit of talk-bothering him while we were in neighboring poopers, all the better! — The Real Mr Sugarpenis (@MrSugarPenis) November 20, 2018

A HUGE tip of the cap to Adrian Beltre. Not only a great player and man, but a wonderful ambassador for the game. I loved watching how much he loved playing. Above all, Adrian had FUN with the game... and his humor is what I will miss most.



Here's to my favorite player. pic.twitter.com/2IMYxpBfiD — Annie(@annielkozak) November 20, 2018

Me rn at school bc Adrian Beltre is retiring pic.twitter.com/hIaTwpiHhL — jacĸѕ (@jayyy_quelin) November 20, 2018

I hope Adrian Beltre’s HOF bust is one with his hat off and teammates rubbing his head lmao. — Franklin (@DMFrank_) November 20, 2018

Sorry not sorry y'all are about to get spammed with RT's about Adrian Beltre because I'm crying y'all. @Rangers — Melanie️ (@MarshieMarsh18) November 20, 2018

Totally ok with my timeline flooded with Adrian Beltre stories/GIFs/videos #ThankYouAB — Shadows Of Wrigley (@ShadowofWrigley) November 20, 2018

#AdrianBeltre is an easy choice for the #HallOfFame. Mike Schmidt, Wade Boggs, George Brett, Chipper Jones & Eddie Mathews were all great, but Beltre is right there with them all. He was good on so many fronts and the position isn't strongly represented in the Hall. #mlb — Ryan Ellis (@MovieFiend51) November 20, 2018

Everything Adrian Beltre did on the field was the definition of when your coach says “just have fun”. 21 seasons. A true Legend https://t.co/H4M1GiofUX — oᴉƃɹǝʞ (@ikergio_) November 20, 2018

If I played baseball, I would have played like Adrian Beltre. Messing with everyone on the field. Having fun. You know, realizing (and enjoying) the fact that it's just a game. https://t.co/vB3fUsl7Sb — Jack (@jdp19) November 20, 2018

Watching the Rangers without our Captain Adrian Beltre next season.... pic.twitter.com/SQnp5PJKSB — NFL’s Best 10-1 (@TylerEsp_) November 20, 2018

[Elvis Andrus sees Adrián Beltré]



Elvis' brain:

Don’t touch it

Don’t touch it

Don’t touch it

Don’t touch it



Elvis:pic.twitter.com/ieW9quV16H https://t.co/HMttoXwRYD — Hardball 24/7 (@hardball247) November 20, 2018

If Elvis Andrus doesn't sneak up on Adrian Beltre and touch his head during his HOF induction ceremony then I give up — Dave Morelli (@DaveMorelli) November 20, 2018

Congrats to future @BaseballHall member Adrian Beltre on a great career, one of the best 3B ever! Saw him up-close with @Dodgers & @Mariners, watched him grow into a leader, star. Class man, such a pro, fun, so much passion, and just a great guy. Loved watching you play, #29! — Dan Evans (@DanEvans108) November 20, 2018

Adrian Beltre may have been the most underrated 3B of all time



(.286/.339/.480)



The only 3B in baseball history to have:

3,000+ hits

400+ home runs#MLBHotTakes #Rangers — MLB Hot Takes (@OnDeckTakes) November 20, 2018

Congrats to Adrian Beltre on his Hall of Fame career. The most interesting man in baseball #ThankYouAB — Kyle Marshall (@TheActualKJM) November 20, 2018

Thanks Adrian Beltre for Everything you did for the rangers https://t.co/0HsdiR5MV6 — Nick Rivera (@nickolaskrivera) November 20, 2018

Adrian Beltre retired too soon. 1st ballot HOF'er as a player and a man. — Peter Ginter (@GintyFresh36) November 20, 2018

Adrian Beltre is a treasure and every baseball fan should feel sadness at his retirement. https://t.co/Ys1gJGavQx — Gritty/Toasty Vibes 2020 (@thejd44) November 20, 2018

Adrian Beltrè 5 time gold Glover, over 3000 hits and over 400 HRs now get some rest champ pic.twitter.com/zs1cvRejIV — Dex (@killahdexx) November 20, 2018

Love love love Adrian Beltre. See you in Cooperstown. https://t.co/PxsDglG4Uh — Adam Smith (@SerenityValley1) November 20, 2018

Adrian Beltre, my favorite player to ever lace em up, you made the game so fun to watch, ill never forget meeting you when i was 15 and having a 20 minute conversation about hitting and changing how i looked at the sport. The true GOAT, Thank you. #ThankYouAB — Cody (@CodyTexans) November 20, 2018