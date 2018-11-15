Rangers’ efforts in local community recognized by MLB

The Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence is named for a former MLB commissioner, and it recognizes the team that goes above all others with philanthropy.

Unfortunately, it does not come with the Commissioner’s Trophy. That goes to the winner of the World Series, a goal the Texas Rangers are still trying to reach despite being oh so close in 2011.

The Selig Award, though, was given to the Rangers on Thursday for their longstanding Texas Rangers Richard Greene Scholars program. Over 22 years, the program, named after the former Arlington mayor, has given $1.2 million to Arlington youth.

“There is no higher honor than to be recognized for community service,” Rangers co-chairman Ray Davis said. “The mission of the Texas Rangers Foundation is ‘A Heart for Kids,’ and the Richard Greene Scholars program has epitomized that goal for more than 20 years.”

The Rangers have also lent a significant hand in the development of the MLB Urban Youth Academy in Dallas and have a number of other programs. They are also supportive of the Do It For Durrett Foundation, which has its annual event at Globe Life Park.