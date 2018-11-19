MVP contender Patrick Mahomes was once told he had ‘no future’ in football by... A-Rod?

The cat is out of the bag when it comes to Patrick Mahomes II.

The former Texas Tech Red Raiders star is currently in the middle of a heated NFL MVP race with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.





Tonight, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Rams in what might be the game of the year.

But if the gifted passer had listened to Alex Rodriguez, he might not even be in the NFL at all.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mahomes’ father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was once a member of the Texas Rangers and a teammate of superstar Alex Rodriguez.

In an interview with Sporting News, Rodriguez revealed the he once dished out some advice when the younger Mahomes visited the clubhouse.

“I said, ‘Now listen to me, if you don’t hear one thing that I ever tell you, you better listen to this’,” Rodriguez recounted to Omnisport.

“‘There is no money, there is no future, there is no history in football. You have to play baseball!’

“Well, he reminded me of that recently and, boy, am I glad he did not listen to me!”

To be fair, the younger Mahomes was drafted in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. Ultimately, he did not sign a contract and opted to attend Texas Tech instead.