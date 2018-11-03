The Rangers make it official: Chris Woodward is Texas’ newest manager

The Texas Rangers officially announced Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward as the club’s new manager on Saturday.

The Star-Telegram’s Jeff Wilson confirmed the news late Friday night.

Woodward has signed a three-year contract plus a club option for the 2022 season to become the 19th full-time manager in franchise history. He’ll be introduced at a press conference on Monday morning at Globe Life Park at 10 a.m.

“We are excited to welcome Chris Woodward and his family to the Texas Rangers,” said Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels. “Chris brings high energy, outstanding leadership and communication skills, a strong knowledge of the game and its evolving strategies, and great integrity—attributes that we feel are vital for our next manager. We believe these traits will resonate with our players, our staff, and our fans. He has also been a big part of a very successful stretch in Los Angeles.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“We interviewed a number of strong candidates during an extensive interview process for our managerial role and believe we have found the right fit in Chris Woodward. We look forward to working with him and everyone on the baseball staff to develop and grow a culture that will lead to success for many years to come.”

The 42-year-old Woodward spent the last three seasons as third base and infield coach on Dave Roberts’ staff with the Dodgers. Prior to joining LA, Woodward was the first base and infield coach for the Seattle Mariners in 2014-15.

He began his coaching career as Seattle’s minor league infield coordinator in 2013 and was promoted to the Major League staff late in that season. He started 2014 as Seattle’s infield coach before assuming first base coaching duties early in the season.

Woodward managed New Zealand in the 2017 World Baseball Classic qualification tournament in Australia in 2016 with a 1-2 record. He was a coach for the New Zealand squad in the 2013 WBC qualification.

The former infielder spent all or parts of 12 seasons in the Majors with Toronto (1999-2004; 2011); New York Mets (2005-06); Atlanta (2007); Seattle (2009-10), and Boston (2009), hitting .239 with 33 homers and 191 RBI in 659 games.

Woodward, who played every position except pitcher and catcher in his pro career, was selected by Toronto in the 54th round of the 1994 MLB Draft.

Woodward was one of 10 confirmed candidates that interviewed for the vacant position, which was created on Sept. 21 when Jeff Banister was fired. The Rangers finished 67-95 this season, which was last in the American League West.

The others to interview for the position included: Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton, Boston Red Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke, new Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, new Cincinnatti Reds manager David Bell, former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, former big-league third baseman Eric Chavez, Rangers interim manager Don Wakamatsu, Rangers executive/coach Jayce Tingler, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde and Philadelphia Phillies third-base coach Dusty Wathan.

This move comes days before the annual general manager’s meetings Nov. 5-8 in Carlsbad, Calif.

Rangers managerial history